King T'Challa is still on his throne. "Black Panther" opened five weeks ago, and it's come in No. 1 at the box office for all five of those weeks. That makes the Marvel superhero movie the first film to do so since "Avatar" in 2009.

Ticket sales over the weekend earned the blockbuster film $27 million more, according to studio estimates. "Black Panther" has grossed more than $605.4 million domestically and more than $1.1 billion worldwide. Watch that domestic total of $605.4 million -- if "Black Panther" keeps earning, and there's no reason why it should not, it'll soon pass "The Avengers" $623 million to become the top-grossing superhero film of all time in North America.

Four other Marvel films have passed the billion dollar mark: "The Avengers," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Iron Man 3" and "Captain America: Civil War."

In second place at the box office, earning $23.5 million, was the rebooted "Tomb Raider," starring Alicia Vikander as video-game heroine Lara Croft.

"Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa, the superpowered leader of the African nation of Wakanda. The movie also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.

A "Black Panther" sequel has already been confirmed, and might be the biggest no-brainer decision Hollywood's made recently.

