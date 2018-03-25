'Black Panther' now reigns as top-grossing superhero film ever

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

"Black Panther" added one more title to its growing list Saturday: It's now the top-grossing superhero movie ever in North America, not accounting for inflation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film passed up another Marvel superpowered title, 2012's "The Avengers." "Black Panther" will end the weekend with about $630 million to "The Avengers" $623 million.

"Black Panther" has won the weekend box-office race every week since opening Feb. 16. It looks like this week that crown will fall to "Pacific Rim Uprising." But don't feel sorry for director Ryan Coogler, star Chadwick Boseman and the rest. "Black Panther' has earned $1.2 billion worldwide, only the 14th film ever to do so. It enjoyed the second-biggest opening weekend for a Marvel Studios film, after "The Avengers." It's also only the fourth film to top $100 million in each of its first two weekends.

The film stars Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa, the leader of the African nation of Wakanda. The movie also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.