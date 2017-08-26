'Black Mirror's' fourth season gets creepy episode teaser

Screenshot by Josh Goldman

Everyone's favorite dystopian glimpse into our modern world is returning to Netflix.

"Black Mirror" is coming back to the streaming video service for a fourth season. And to get you pumped (or maybe scared and depressed), Netflix has released a teaser trailer with the titles for the six new episodes.

As reported by Variety, here are the titles listed with the episode directors and starring actors:

"Crocodile" is directed by John Hillcoat and stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar



"Arkangel" is directed by Jodie Foster and stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague



"Hang the DJ" is directed by Tim Van Patten and stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden



"USS Callister" is directed by Toby Haynesstars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel



"Metalhead" is directed by David Slade and stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer



"Black Museum" is directed by Colm McCarthy and stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun



All of the episodes were written by series creator Charlie Brooker, with the exception of "USS Callister," which was co-written by Brooker and William Bridges.

Sadly no release date details were given beyond a simple "coming soon." See the teaser video below.