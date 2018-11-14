Black Friday 2018: The best PlayStation 4 sales and bundles

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, which means there are deals to be had on PlayStation 4 console bundles, along with the hottest current games (Spider-Man, that means you).

As announced via the PlayStation blog, Sony is getting in on the Black Friday action from Nov. 18 to 26, with discounted prices on a PlayStation 4 bundle (see below), VR hardware and controllers. The company will also have several game deals in the PlayStation Store running from Nov. 16 to 27, though it's yet to announce specific titles.

Major retailers will also have similar deals during their Black Friday sales, so it might mostly come down to which store is most convenient for you. But if you've got $200 and want to play Spider-Man, you've got plenty of options.

A couple of notes to keep in mind:

The links below direct to current store listings for the products. Discounts will be reflected as soon as they go live for the respective retailers.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Best PS4 Black Friday deals

PS4 1TB Spider-Man bundle for $200 (save $100) PlayStation Straight from PlayStation, this bundle comes with the standard jet-black PS4 with 1TB of storage space, one wireless controller and a copy of Spider-Man, one of the games of the year. See at Sony PlayStation 4 review

PS4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man Bundle: $199 (save $101) Walmart If it's a PlayStation 4 Slim that you're looking for, Walmart has a similar deal, also with Spider-Man included. See at Walmart Spider-Man review

PS4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 (save $100) Target will have the 1TB PS4 on sale for the same price, again with Spidey included in the bundle. See at Target Playstation 4 review

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category



Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices

Black Friday 2018 deals by store