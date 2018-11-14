Black Friday 2018 phone sales: LG G7 for $432 off, Moto G6 for $200 and more

Good news: Black Friday (Nov. 22) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) phone deals are off to a strong start, with discounts on great phones like the LG G7 and Moto G6. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll update this often with the best Black Friday phone deals we find.

Also see Black Friday deals specifically for the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X; the Galaxy S9 and Note 9; and the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Just so you know:

LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $432 on service at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET This offer on the high-end LG G7 is a little more difficult to puzzle out. When you buy the phone at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan. More details here. Sale dates Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., through Nov. 24. See at Best Buy LG G7 review

Motorola Moto G6: Save $50 at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches. Sale dates Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., through Nov. 24. See at Best Buy Moto G6 review

Motorola Moto X4: Save $120 at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET The charming Moto X4 is one of our favorite midrange handsets of the year. Strangely, you can already buy the Moto X4 unlocked for even less ($230) straight from Motorola's site. See at Best Buy Moto X4 review

Moto E5: Save $50 at Best Buy Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Motorola has earned its reputation as a maker of quality budget phones, and the half-off price here feels right for this Android starter phone. Service provided by Simple Mobile. Sale dates Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 24 See at Best Buy Moto E5 Plus review





Huawei Honor View 10 Andrew Hoyle/CNET With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone. Sales starts Amazon: Nov. 23 through 26. See at Amazon Honor View 10 review

LG Optimus Zone 4: Save $65 at Walmart Verizon This Verizon prepaid phone comes with a 5-inch screen and has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear with a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This is an entry-level phone through and through. Sale dates Online: Nov 21 at 10 p.m. ET, in-store: Nov 22 at 6 p.m., through Nov. 23. See at Walmart

LG Stylo 4: Save $90 at Best Buy Amazon If the Galaxy Note 9 is too rich for your blood, the LG Stylo 4 can satisfy some of your stylus needs. You can pick it up unlocked for $210. Sale dates Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., though Nov. 24. See at Best Buy

LG Rebel 4 LTE: Save $50 at Target LG Storage is scarce on this 16GB entry-level handset, but cheap phones make solid second devices, and you won't have to worry about breaking or losing it the way you would a more expensive phone. TracFone provides the wireless service. Sale starts Target says Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day), but its website already advertises the $50 price. See at Target

LG Phoenix 3: Save $15 with Best Buy $25 for a prepaid smartphone with AT&T's LTE service sounds unheard of in this day and age. Be aware that the prepaid phone has a slim 16 GB of internal storage and a 5-inch screen. See at Best Buy

Blu Grand M2 3G: Save $20 at Best Buy Blu With only 8GB of onboard storage, I hesitate to recommend this entry-level phone, but if storage is lower on your priority list than a cheap, unlocked phone, the Blu Grand M2 is a no-frills option that easily costs less than $100. Sale dates Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 24. See at Best Buy

Even more Black Friday phone sales (ongoing)

This article first published Nov. 9, 2018. Updated most recently on Nov. 13 at 7:29 a.m. PT.

