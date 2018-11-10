Black Friday iPhone deals 2018: Save $150 on iPhone XR, XS, snag a $400 iPhone X gift card

Good news: Black Friday and Cyber Monday mean deep discounts for iPhone lovers. They take the form of up to hundreds of dollars off top models, or additional gift cards that you can use to buy other gifts -- for loved ones or yourself (we won't tell). The savings span the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max all the way to the diminutive iPhone SE.

Black Friday officially falls on Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 26. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll update this often as more Black Friday iPhone deals appear.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 9 , and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy



, and include Target, Amazon and CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift card at Walmart Sarah Tew/CNET You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. Sale dates In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 Walmart gift card Sarah Tew/CNET To cash in on the offer for Apple's new iPhones for 2018 -- a $300 gift card -- you'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. Sale dates In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.

iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift card Sarah Tew/CNET The iPhone XS and XS Max pick up where the X began, bringing stellar photography to fans of Apple's phones. Sale dates Nov. 23 through 25. In store only. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limited to two phones per customer. $999.00 at Target iPhone XS review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET You can't go wrong with one of Apple's new, pricey iPhones for 2018. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone XR review

iPhone X: Save $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's iPhone is still going strong, but discounts sweeten the deal. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint. See at Best Buy iPhone X review

iPhone 7: Save $150 at Best Buy James Martin/CNET A two-year-old phone feels long in the tooth, but it's another viable option for a midprice handset. Bonus: it's water-resistant. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone 7 review

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $150 Target gift card Picking up last years' iPhones can be a good way to save some cash, and pick up enough extra in a gift card -- $150 here -- to make a dent on your own gift list. You'll get both with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Sale starts In-store only, beginning 7 a.m. Nov. 23 through 25. Limited to two phones per customer. $599.00 at Target iPhone X review

$100 iPhone 6S: Save $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of the better phones you can buy for $100, anywhere. You can choose between Simple Mobile and Total Wireless as your service providers. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. $100.00 at Best Buy iPhone 6S Review

iPhone 6S Plus from Walmart: Save $100 Josh Miller/CNET This prepaid iPhone 6S Plus with Straight Talk's service comes in space gray or rose gold. Sale dates Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET)

In-store: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. $299.00 at Walmart iPhone 6S Plus review

iPhone 6: Save $50 at Walmart CNET You can pick up the prepaid iPhone 6 with Straight Talk service in gold or space gray, or the Total Wireless version in gold. Sale dates Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET)

In-store: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. $99.00 at Walmart iPhone 6 review

iPhone SE: Save $60 at Best Buy and Walmart Sarah Tew/CNET This may be your last chance to get Apple's smallest iPhone -- and a favorite from 2016 -- before they're gone for good. Sale starts Best Buy: Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m.

Walmart: Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). In stores: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. $80.00 at Best Buy iPhone SE review

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.