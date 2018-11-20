Walmart Black Friday 2018 deals: $199 Xbox, PS4 available now, $59 Instant Pot, $99 Google Home Hub coming soon

Walmart

Technically, Walmart's Black Friday sale prices are supposed to start online at at 10 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 21, while physical stores don't open until 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving. But here's the deal: Some Walmart Black Friday prices are available now, as of Monday, Nov. 19. (PS4 bundle is out of stock again, but we list an alternative.)

In fact, many key deals -- including those $200 to $230 PS4 and Xbox One bundles -- are also available at Target, Best Buy and GameStop, too.

Scroll down to see a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals, starting off with the ones available now -- and check out more deals in the slideshow below.

A few notes to keep in mind:

We linked to the current listing at Walmart's website when one was available

Deals available now are at the top; deals starting Wednesday are below, but those sale prices won't be available until the sale begins (10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 21).



Walmart Black Friday sale prices available now

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Spider-Man, $200 (save $160) Aloysius Low/CNET The PlayStation 4 is a great all-round console and Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year. This isn't the PS4 Pro. of course, but for the price, it's a great all-in-one PlayStation starter package with $100 off the hardware, and one of the year's best games (and a PS4 exclusive) thrown in for free. (Update: It appears out of stock at Walmart, Target and Amazon; check out GameStop instead.) $199.00 at Walmart Spider-Man review

PlayStation VR + 2 Move controllers + Creed, Superhot bundle: $249 (save $100) If you already have a PS4, this bundle kickstarts your virtual reality experience. It includes the PlayStation VR helmet, 2 Move controllers and 2 compatible games: Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR. It's widely available at most other major retailers, too. See at Walmart Read the PlayStation VR review

Xbox One X for $399 (save $100) Josh Miller Want the more powerful Xbox One X? It's available for $100 off, too. This console delivers a full 4K gaming experience, and it plays 4K Blu-rays, too (the similarly priced PS4 Pro can't do that). See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199 (save $100) Tania Gonzalez/CNET This bundle pulls together a 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the megapopular building game that's suitable for all ages. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Note that you can also get the Xbox One S or One X with some other, newer games by paying just $30 more. That's still a net savings, because you'd likely be paying $60 for these games if purchased separately.

Xbox One S bundles for $229 at Walmart:

Xbox One X bundles for $429 at Walmart:

Walmart Black Friday deals available starting Wed., Nov. 21

2018 iPad, $250 (save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET This deal will be widely available during Black Friday week, but Walmart will have the 2018 iPad on sale first -- a great price for a great gift. $250.00 at Walmart iPad review

That price is not a misprint 65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398 Sarah Tew/CNET This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but TCL tells us it has "similar form and function" to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches. See at Walmart Read CNET's S405 review

Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever. 40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99 Walmart Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift card Sarah Tew/CNET From the cheapest TV to the most expensive iPhones...of last year. You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card (that's four Insignia 40-inch TVs!) is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m. Read CNET's iPhone X review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 gift card Josh Miller/CNET Wait, you want a new iPhone? That'll cost you even more, and net a lower-value gift card. But if you get the cheaper XR ($750) it's a solid deal and might be worth heading to Walmart to make it happen. This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m. Read the iPhone XR review

Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 gift card Josh Miller/CNET Similar deal where you have to pay full price in-store, but with a cheaper phone. The S9 from 2018 starts at $650, while the S8 models from 2017 are even cheaper. If you're not wedded to the iPhone, these Samsungs are pretty sweet bargains with the gift card. This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m. Read the Galaxy S9 review

Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50) Brian Bennett/CNET That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays. $99.00 at Walmart Google Home Hub review

Retro Arcade Machine (Pac-Man or Galaga), $249 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?



It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for Galaga! And Walmart had the exclusive on this Pac-Man machine, for some reason. $249.00 at Walmart Arcade1up preview

Google Home Mini for $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. And while this great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else, it'll be available earliest online at Walmart. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Roku Ultra for $48 (half price) Sarah Tew/CNET The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value. This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV, a $5 Vudu credit and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.) See at Walmart Read the CNET review

