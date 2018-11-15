Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals start in 1 week: $199 PS4 and Xbox One bundles, $59 Instant Pot, $99 Google Home Hub and more

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale prices were recently revealed, and here's the headline: Not only does the world's biggest retailer has some great stuff on sale, its price drops start the day before most of its competitors: online deals start at 10 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 21, while physical stores don't open until 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving. That early online opening should give Walmart an edge on Target, Best Buy, Costco and even Amazon. Oh, and Walmart is throwing in extras like in-store coffee service and other niceties, too. (Game shoppers, take note: Identical PS4 and Xbox One sales start at GameStop on Sunday, Nov. 18.)

Scroll down to see a few of our favorite Walmart deals, and check out more deals in the slideshow below. Want the full list? See the complete Walmart Black Friday ad here.

A few notes to keep in mind:

We linked to the current listing at Walmart's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins (10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 21).



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

2018 iPad, $250 (save $80) Benjamin Geskin/iDrop News This deal will be widely available during Black Friday week, but Walmart will have the 2018 iPad on sale first -- a great price for a great gift. $250.00 at Walmart iPad review

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Spider-Man, $200 (save $160) Aloysius Low/CNET The PlayStation 4 is a great all-round console and Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year. This isn't the PS4 Pro. of course, but for the price, it's a great all-in-one PlayStation starter package with $100 off the hardware, and one of the year's best games (and a PS4 exclusive) thrown in for free. $199.00 at Walmart Spider-Man review

That price is not a misprint 65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398 Sarah Tew/CNET This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but the specifications look similar to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches. Read CNET's S405 review

Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever. 40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99 Walmart Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.

Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50) Brian Bennett/CNET That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays. $99.00 at Walmart Google Home Hub review

Retro Arcade Machine (Pac-Man or Galaga), $249 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?



It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for Galaga! And Walmart had the exclusive on this Pac-Man machine, for some reason. $249.00 at Walmart Arcade1up preview

Google Home Mini for $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. And while this great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else, it'll be available earliest online at Walmart. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Roku Ultra for $48 (half price) Sarah Tew/CNET The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value. This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV, a $5 Vudu credit and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.) See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category



Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage