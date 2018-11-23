Tonight's the night. For Black Friday savings, that is.
Whether you want a new TV, game console, phone or even an Instant Pot, Black Friday is the time when it's most likely to be on sale. And the earliest true Black Friday sale is already up and running at Walmart.com.
Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 9:24 a.m. PT.
Walmart's Black Friday sale prices are now online and good to go. So get shopping! You won't need to visit the brick and mortar to score discounts. If you really want to, however, Walmart's in-store sales kick off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.
As you might expect from one of the world's biggest names in discounts, Walmart has a lot of deals. And now that its online sales are good to go, there are two different times when you can get them.
- Deals available online now: This includes many of Walmart's best deals like the $59 Instant Pot, and deals available elsewhere, like the Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones.
- Deals available online soon: Some products, like the $25 Google Home Mini speaker, have a countdown timer indicating they'll be available online at midnight ET, 9 p.m. PT.
- Black Friday deals available in-store only (starting Thanksgiving, Thursday Nov. 22, 6 p.m. local time). It appears $100 40-inch TV and the $400 65-inch Roku TV will be in-store only. The same is true of some phone deals, which Walmart says you'll need to visit the store to activate.
Scroll down to see a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals, starting off with the ones available now -- and check out more deals in the slideshow below.
See the full Walmart Black Friday ad here
Walmart Black Friday sale prices available now
Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50)Brian Bennett/CNET
That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays.
Save $40
Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59 (save $40)Instant Pot via Amazon
Mate, who doesn't want to make soup in like 15 minutes? Discounted Instant Pots seem like they're everywhere this year, but this one is a whopping 8 quarts -- and it's $10 cheaper than many rival deals, too.
That price is not a misprint
65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398 (in store only)Sarah Tew/CNET
This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but TCL tells us it has "similar form and function" to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches.
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Bose SoundSport earphones are already reasonably priced, $50 off makes them well worth a look.
Google Home Mini for $25 (half price)Chris Monroe/CNET
Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. And while this great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else, it'll be available earliest online at Walmart.
Retro Arcade Machine (Street Fighter 2 or Galaga), $249 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?
It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for Galaga or Street Fighter 2!
Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199 (save $100)Tania Gonzalez/CNET
This bundle pulls together a 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the megapopular building game that's suitable for all ages.
Roku Ultra for $48 (half price)Sarah Tew/CNET
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value. This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV, a $5 Vudu credit and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.) Note: This deal doesn't seem to be available online yet.
Xbox One X for $399 (save $100)Josh Miller
Want the more powerful Xbox One X? It's available for $100 off, too. This console delivers a full 4K gaming experience, and it plays 4K Blu-rays, too (the similarly priced PS4 Pro can't do that).
Note that you can also get the Xbox One S or One X with some other, newer games by paying just $30 more. That's still a net savings, because you'd likely be paying $60 for these games if purchased separately.
Xbox One S bundles for $229 at Walmart:See the Forza Horizon 4 bundle
See NBA 2K19 bundle
See Battlefield V bundle
Xbox One X bundles for $429 at Walmart:See the PUBG bundle
See Fallout 76 bundle
See the NBA 2K19 bundle
PlayStation VR + 2 Move controllers + Creed, Superhot bundle: $249 (save $100)Target
If you already have a PS4, this bundle kickstarts your virtual reality experience. It includes the PlayStation VR helmet, 2 Move controllers and 2 compatible games: Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR. It's widely available at most other major retailers, too.
Deals available in-store only starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. ET
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift cardSarah Tew/CNET
From the cheapest TV to the most expensive iPhones...of last year. You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card (that's four Insignia 40-inch TVs!) is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
Wait, you want a new iPhone? That'll cost you even more, and net a lower-value gift card. But if you get the cheaper XR ($750) it's a solid deal and might be worth heading to Walmart to make it happen.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
Similar deal where you have to pay full price in-store, but with a cheaper phone. The S9 from 2018 starts at $650, while the S8 models from 2017 are even cheaper. If you're not wedded to the iPhone, these Samsungs are pretty sweet bargains with the gift card.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever.
40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99 (in store only)Walmart
Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.
(Note: We've just discovered this is sadly in store only.)
