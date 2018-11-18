Black Friday 2018 phone deals: Free OnePlus 6T, LG V30 Plus for $430, Moto G6 for $200

Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals are streaming in, with discounts on great phones like the OnePlus 6T, LG V30+, LG G7 and Moto G6. The sales are already on, and pick up steam from Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) through Cyber Monday (Nov. 26). Keep a close eye on when sales dates start and end; some are only valid as long as "supplies last". We'll update this often with the best Black Friday phone deals we find.
Also see Black Friday deals specifically for the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X; the Galaxy S9 and Note 9; the Pixel 3 and 3 XL; and T-Mobile's Black Friday promotions.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 17, and include T-Mobile, Target, Amazon and Best Buy.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
- We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.
OnePlus 6T: Free from T-Mobile (with a bunch of caveats)James Martin/CNET
If you already have one or more phone lines through T-Mobile and add another and trade in an old phone, the carrier will give you a new OnePlus 6T phone to use for the additional line. This is one of our favorite phones for 2018 for its excellent performance for the price. A price of "free" is even better.
You can also get:
- LG G7 ThinQ free
- LG V40 ThinQ up to $750 off
- T-Mobile Revvl 2 free
- T-Mobile Revvl 2 Plus for $84
The sale begins Nov. 16. Read T-Mobile's fine print here.
LG V30+ for $430 at AmazonJosh Miller/CNET
The $430 price is a deal on an unlocked version of 2017's best LG phone. This is a big-screen device with strong camera performance and the ability to take wide-angle selfies, and the "V30+" model in this deal has 128GB of built-in storage. For a little perspective, the LG V40 retails for around $950 (the exact V40 price varies by carrier).
This deal is available now at Amazon.
LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $432 on service at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
This offer on the high-end LG G7 is a little more difficult to puzzle out. When you buy the phone at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan.
The sale begins Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and runs through Nov. 24. More details here.
Motorola Moto G6: $200 at Best Buy (Save $50)Josh Miller/CNET
Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches.
This deal is available now at Best Buy.
Motorola Moto X4: Save $120 at Best Buy, but...Josh Miller/CNET
The charming Moto X4 is one of our favorite midrange handsets of the year. Strangely, you can already buy the Moto X4 unlocked for even less ($230) straight from Motorola's site.
Moto E5: $50 at Best Buy (Save $50)Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
Motorola has earned its reputation as a maker of quality budget phones, and the half-off price here feels right for this Android starter phone. Service provided by Simple Mobile.
The sale starts Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and runs through Nov. 24.
Huawei Honor View 10 for $349: Amazon (Save $150)Andrew Hoyle/CNET
With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone.
The sale begins Nov. 23 and runs through Nov. 26.
LG Optimus Zone 4: Save $65 at WalmartVerizon
This Verizon prepaid phone comes with a 5-inch screen and has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear with a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This is an entry-level phone through and through.
Online: Nov 21 at 10 p.m. ET.
In-store: Nov 22 at 6 p.m., through Nov. 23.
LG Stylo 4: Save $90 at Best BuyAmazon
If the Galaxy Note 9 is too rich for your blood, the LG Stylo 4 can satisfy some of your stylus needs. You can pick it up unlocked for $210.
Sales begin Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and run though Nov. 24.
LG Rebel 4 LTE: $50 at Target (Save $50)LG
Storage is scarce on this 16GB entry-level handset, but cheap phones make solid second devices, and you won't have to worry about breaking or losing it the way you would a more expensive phone. TracFone provides the wireless service.
The sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day), but its website already advertises the $50 price.
