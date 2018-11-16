Black Friday 2018 Google Assistant deals: $25 Google Home Mini, $99 Nest Thermostat E, $170 SimpliSafe security system and more

Chris Monroe/CNET

The holiday shopping season is here and, like us, you're probably holding out for the best Black Friday deals before you empty your wallet. Fortunately, we're on top of it, regularly adding new smart home and appliance deals right here so you can search through them easily.

This time around, we're talking all about discounts on Google Assistant gadgets. That includes everything from a $25 Google Home Mini to a $99 Nest Thermostat E -- and even discounts on SimpliSafe security systems, Philips Hue LEDs and so much more. Scroll down for a comprehensive and continuously updated list of the deals that caught our eye on Google-Assistant-enabled products.

Just bear in mind:

Google Home Hub for $99 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET Get the Google Home Hub, a 7-inch smart display with a built-in Google Assistant speaker, for $50 off this holiday season. This deal will be available through Jet at 10 p.m. ET the day before Thanksgiving, at Best Buy, Kohl's, Lowe's and Walmart on Thanksgiving Day and at Target on Black Friday. See at Walmart Read the CNET Review

Google Home Mini and Chromecast Bundle for $45 (save $29) Walmart You can score the Google Home Mini bundled with a Chromecast streamer for just $45. With both devices, you can ask Google Assistant to turn on your favorite Netflix show. This deal will also be available from Jet. See at Walmart See it on CNET

Anova Wi-Fi Sous-Vide Circulator for $100 (save $60) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Sous vide machines cook meat and other foods more precisely than other kitchen appliances. This Anova device typically costs $160, but will be reduced to $100 at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day. Not only does this Wi-Fi-enabled gadget have a related app in which you can track the cooking process, it also works with Google Assistant. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Canary All-in-One Security Device for $119 (save $50) Canary The Canary All-in-One is a self-contained home security system, complete with an HD live streaming camera and a siren. Typically retailing for $169, the Canary All-in-One is currently available for $50 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Canary View for $50 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $100 View is Canary's more affordable all-in-one home security system. It's very similar to the $169 Canary camera, but this version doesn't have a built-in siren. It does, however, work with Google Assistant and is discounted $50 this holiday season. See at Target Read the CNET review

Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub for $60 (save $20) Open and close your garage door from your phone with a MyQ Garage Hub by Chamberlain -- or use a Google Assistant command. This smart garage controller usually costs $80, but it will drop down to $60 at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Ecobee Smart Thermostats for up to $50 off Chris Monroe/CNET Starting Thanksgiving Day, Ecobee's excellent Google-Assistant-enabled smart thermostats will be discounted by $50. That includes the $169 Ecobee3 Lite and the $249 Ecobee4, reduced to $119 and $199 respectively. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat for $89 (save $40) Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat is also getting a price reduction this holiday season. Starting Nov. 22, you can get your Google-Assistant-enabled Sensi for $89. See at Newegg Read the CNET Review

Garadget Smart Garage Door Controller for $65 (save $34) Chris Monroe/CNET The Garadget Smart Garage Door Controller will cost just $65 on Black Friday. And, bonus -- it works with Google Assistant (as well as Alexa and IFTTT). See at Newegg Read the CNET Review

Google Home Mini and C by GE Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $25 (save $30) Chris Monroe/CNET Snag a Google Home Mini smart speaker for half off ($25) bundled with a free C by GE Bluetooth smart bulb. Use Google Assistant voice commands to control your new GE LED and any other Google-Assistant-enabled smart home devices you might have. See at Lowe's See it on CNET

Google Home Mini smart speaker for $25 (save $25) James Martin/CNET The pint-sized Google Home Mini is already priced well at $50. Starting Thanksgiving Day, it will drop down to just $25. Get it in aqua, a color finish that's exclusively available at Walmart. See at Walmart See it on CNET

Google Home Mini and 30-piece Tasty Cookware Set for $99 (save $131) If you're interested in a Google Home Mini and some new cookware, this might be the right fit for you. For $99, you can snag a Google Home Mini and a 30-piece Tasty cookware set. See at Walmart See more on CNET

Google Home for $79 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Google Home smart speaker gets a $50 discount starting Thanksgiving Day at Best Buy, Dell, Kohl's and Target. This is a solid option if you want a Google Assistant smart speaker with a little more power than the Mini. See at Target Read the CNET Review

iRobot Roomba 675 for $200 (save $100) The Roomba 675 by iRobot retails for $300. Get your own app-enabled Roomba robot vacuum for $100 off starting Thanksgiving Day. It also works with Google Assistant. See at Best Buy See it on CNET

JBL Link View Smart Display with the Google Assistant for $200 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $250 JBL Link View is a Google-Assistant-enabled smart display discounted to $200 at Newegg for Black Friday. See at Newegg Read the CNET Review

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET The 8-inch Smart Display by Lenovo will drop to just $99 on Black Friday. This device is equipped with a Google Assistant speaker. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Lifx Multicolor Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $40 (save $20) Chris Monroe/CNET Lifx LEDs cost $60, but that won't be the case at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day. You'll be able to get 'em for $40 each. These Wi-Fi-enabled bulbs are also compatible with Google Assistant. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Nest Cam Indoor for $129 (save $70) Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Nest Cam Indoor is an excellent entry point if you want an indoor home security camera. And, fortunately, you can get one for just $129 (it's usually $199) starting Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Jet. Best Buy, Lowe's and Target will also offer this discount. See at Target Read the CNET Review

Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 (save $50) Nest The Nest Cam Outdoor will also be discounted, although not quite as much as the Indoor model. This device will drop down to $149 at Kohl's and Lowe's starting Nov. 22. See at Lowe's Read the CNET Review

Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $179 (save $70) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Get a Nest Learning Thermostat for $179, which is $70 off its $249 price at Lowe's, Newegg, Kohl's and Target. This thermostat works with Google Assistant, too, so you can control it with a Google smart speaker. See at Target Read the CNET Review

Nest Thermostat E for $99 (save $70) Chris Monroe/CNET The Thermostat E is Nest's more affordable smart thermostat. Get it for $30 off at Target starting Black Friday and for $70 off at Dell starting Nov. 21. See at Dell Read the CNET Review

Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179 (save $70) Tyler Lizenby/CNET You'll be able to find the Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $70 off at Dell, Kohl's and Lowe's starting Thanksgiving Day. See at Lowe's Read the CNET Review

Nest Protect Smoke Detector for $99 (save $20) Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $99 Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide will be offered for $20 off beginning Nov. 21 at Dell and Target. See at Target Read the CNET Review

Netgear Arlo 3-Camera Starter Kit for $189 (save $110) Joshua Goldman/CNET The rechargeable battery-powered Arlo cameras are great, but expensive. Fortunately, the three-camera kit will be on sale for just $189 starting Nov. 21 at Walmart and Newegg. See at Newegg Read the CNET Review

Netgear Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Starter Kit for $580 (save $220) Chris Monroe/CNET The newer Arlo Pro 2 will also be on sale this holiday shopping season. Snag a four-camera kit for $580; it typically costs $800. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb for $40 (save $10) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Save $10 on each Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb you get at Best Buy starting Black Friday. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 (save $50) Ring Floodlight Cam The $199 Ring Floodlight Cam replaces your traditional wired outdoor lighting with an app-enabled smart security camera-light hybrid. Find it at Lowe's for $50 off. See at Lowe's Read the CNET Review

SimpliSafe Home Security Systems with free SimpliCam for $170 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET Score a SimpliSafe home security system for $100 off starting Thanksgiving Day. Along with your purchase, you'll get a SimpliCam for free. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

