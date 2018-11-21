Bestblackfriday.com

Costco's Black Friday sale starts officially on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22. But its physical stores will be closed, so you'll need to log on. And heads up: many of its deals are already available online.

While Apple's entry-level iPad for $250 is a deal that's pretty much everywhere, and the tempting $800 Surface Pro 6 bundle is currently backordered, Costco's deal on a higher-end configuration of the Lenovo Flex 5 -- which is available now through Nov. 26 -- is worth a look.

Of course, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members. Annual plans are available for $60 to $120. As usual, the company's deals cover a broad range of categories including TVs, tablets, laptops, headphones, gaming consoles and wearables from top brands including Apple, Dell, Bose and Google.

Like many retailers, Costco will close its doors on the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 9 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Most of Costco's deals will be available both in stores and online -- though some will be exclusively online.

As always, remember the caveats:

CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



Some of Costco's deals are already live, and others will start in the coming days. Deals continue through Nov. 26 or until supplies last.



We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available, but sale pricing won't be available until the respective sales begin.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Here are the best deals we've found so far in Costco's Black Friday sale:

Tablets, laptops and PC peripherals

Lenovo Flex 5 with Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce MX130 for $880 ($120 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Flex 5's 15.6-inch display gives you more room for work and its speakers make it good for video, music and games. It also has plenty of battery life to get you through the day. Costco has a powerful configuration on sale right now for $880. Office Depot will put a lower-end configuration on sale on Thanksgiving Day. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Surface Pro 6 with Surface Pen and Type Cover for $800 (save $200) Buried deep in Costco's extended Black Friday circular is a gem of a bundle: a new Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5, Surface Pen and Surface Type Cover for $800. Typically, the complete set would cost more than $1,100. Note that Best Buy also has a good Surface Pro bundle: You get the newest version of the tablet (albeit with a lesser Core m3 processor and just 128GB of storage) and the keyboard for $600. The pen, which costs $100, is not included. But still -- that brings the price of the whole enchilada to $700. Deal available now through Nov. 26, though Costco says the product is backordered and is expected to ship on Nov. 26. See at Costco Read the CNET review

2018 Apple iPad (Gold, 32GB) for $250 ($70 off) Apple made its flagship iPad even better with the latest version, released in March. This is likely to be the lowest price for it we'll see this year. Just note this deal is also available at Walmart, Target and elsewhere. $250.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell XPS 13 for $1,500 ($500 off) We don't know exactly which configuration Costco is selling with this promotion -- but the XPS 13 is one of the best all-around 13-inch laptops, and this is a significant discount. Costco's deal starts on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, and is available online only. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Lenovo IdeaPad 330 with Core i5 and 1 hard drive for $450 ($100 off) It's not the fanciest laptop in the world, but it is slim and lightweight -- and this configuration is loaded with knockout components. At this price, it's worth a serious look. Note that Staples and Walmart will also have discounted configurations of this model available on Black Friday, though the Staples deal is available in stores only, not online. Deal starts on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, and is available online only. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor for $300 ($70 off) The Dell UltraSharp 27 is bright, with good general-purpose resolution and color quality -- and Costco has it for the lowest price we've seen. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Smart home and appliances

Dyson V8 Animal+ for $300 Dyson's newest cordless vacuum is better, faster and quieter than its predecessor -- and it delivers about 40 minutes of battery life. Costco comes through with the lowest price we've seen to date. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET preview

Arlo Pro HD Security Camera (3-pack) for $300 ($170 off) The Arlo Pro cameras deliver reliable live streaming, prompt activity alerts and durable, weatherproof housing. Unless you absolutely want cameras you can control with your voice, these are worth a serious look. This deal is live as of Nov. 19th. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini (3 pack) for $70 ($30 off) Surprisingly good audio in a colorful, compact and tasteful package. Plus all of the smarts of Google's Assistant. Especially if you've got an Android phone, this is your smart speaker. We're seeing this at Walmart and Target for $25 apiece, so this represents a $5 discount if you're buying three. $70.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

TVs, Xbox, Fitbits and more

Bose On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $100 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET This Bose on-ear wireless model is an old favorite of ours. And our one major complaint -- the high price -- is dramatically mitigated by Costco's Black Friday promotion. $100.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Fitbit Versa with two bands for $50 off Costco hasn't listed the discounted price for this Versa bundle -- but the watch usually sells for about $200, and comes with one set of large and small bands. This bundle includes an additional large band. (The Versa will also be at Target and elsewhere for $150.) See at Costco Read the CNET review

This story was originally posted Nov. 3 at 4 a.m. PT.

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage