Thinking about buying an Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle or pretty much any other device Amazon makes? You were smart to wait until now, because the company's Black Friday deals just got started -- and more are coming soon.
See below for the stuff that's on sale as of today, followed by the gear that's coming next week. Some of these prices rival Prime Day, and some are even better.
- Deals and prices have been verified and updated as of Saturday, Nov. 17.
- Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Deals available now
Here's what you can get immediately:
Echo Sub and two Echos (second-gen): $250 (save $80)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Amazon Echo Sub adds an instant bass upgrade to the Echo line of smart speakers -- and you get two of the latter as well, making for a better overall music experience.
Echo Sub and two Echo Plus (second-gen): $330 (save $100)Amazon
One Echo Sub and two Echo smart speakers make for a great combination. If you want to raise the ante, opt for a pair of Echo Plus instead. They add a temperature sensor and smart-home hub to the mix.
Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40)
For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick.
Blink Indoor Cam Systems for up to $116 offChris Monroe/CNET
Amazon bought smart home camera startup Blink late last year -- this year, it's offering big discounts on Blink Indoor starter kits. Here are your options:
- Blink Indoor 1-Cam System: $67 ($33 off)
- Blink Indoor 2-Cam System: $114 ($56 off)
- Blink Indoor 3-Cam System: $154 ($76 off)
- Blink Indoor 5-Cam System: $234 ($116 off)
- Blink Indoor Add-On Cam: $72 ($18 off)
Don't ask me why a single add-on cam costs more than the one-cam starter kit, which also includes the system's hub.
Echo Dot three-pack: $70 ($80 off)Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
Starting Friday, you'll score big savings when you buy three current-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for a final price of just $70. That brings the cost per Dot down to $23 each, which is a buck less than the Black Friday discount. (Note: We're having trouble getting this one to work -- we've reached out to Amazon.)
Echo Dot Kids Edition three-pack: $100 ($110 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
You'll score similar savings on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, with a three-pack selling for just $100. That's $33 each -- less than half of what they normally cost.
Echo Show two-pack: $340 ($120 off)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy two of them for $340, which is $120 less than you'd normally pay and $10 less per device than the Black Friday discount on single units.
Echo Spot two-pack: $160 (save $100)Chris Monroe/CNET
Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will tell you two of them for $160, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Single Spots get discounted to $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, so this deal saves you an extra $20 if you're planning to buy two, anyway.
Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $70 ($30 off)Sarah Tew
Amazon's kid-friendly tablet with a safety net -- er, case. Koala not included.
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $90 ($40 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
A great value from the kids' menu.
Fire HD 10 tablet: $100 ($50 off)David Carnoy/CNET
Amazon's biggest tablet is also an Alexa-powered hands-free device.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $150 ($50 off)David Carnoy/CNET
A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock: $145 ($60 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Show Mode charging dock basically transforms your Fire Tablet into an always-on, Echo Show-style smart display. Starting Nov. 16, you'll be able to get the two packaged together for $145.
Already have a Fire HD 10 and just want the dock? Starting on Nov. 16, Amazon's knocking $10 off of the price, bringing the dock's cost down to $45.
Starting Sunday, Nov. 18
Ladies and gentlemen, start your streaming. Here come the Fire TV deals:
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 ($15 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
When you talk (to your TV), Alexa listens.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $35 ($15 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
4K HDR stick speaks Alexa, carries big streaming features.
Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Alexa turns on your TV, and it feels like magic.
Fire TV Recast 500 GB: $180 ($50 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutting companions yet," and starting Nov. 18, you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50.
Need more storage space for Recasted reruns? The 1TB version with four tuners will be marked down to $220, saving you about $60.
Starting Wednesday, Nov. 21
Blink XT Cam Systems for up to $150 off
If you'd rather get a Blink camera system that you can use outside, then you'll need to hold out until Nov. 21, when the weather-proofed Blink XT systems go on sale. Here are your options:
- Blink XT 1-Cam System: $79 ($51 off)
- Blink XT 2-Cam System: $150 ($80 off)
- Blink XT 3-Cam System: $230 ($90 off)
- Blink XT 5-Cam System: $350 ($150 off)
- Blink XT Add-On Cam: $96 ($24 of)
Starting Thursday, Nov. 22
Happy Turkey Day! Here come the Echos and everything else:
Echo Dot (second-gen): $20 ($20 off)
Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 ($26 off)
Echo Dot Kids Edition: $50 ($20 off)
Echo (second-gen): $69 ($31 off)
Echo Look: $50 ($150 off)
Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 ($40 off)
Echo Show (second-gen): $180 ($50 off)
Echo Spot: $90 ($40 off)
Amazon Smart Plug: $5 with the purchase of any Echo device ($20 off)
Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $30 ($20 off)
Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $50 ($30 off)
Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $80 ($40 off)
Show Mode Dock for Fire HD 8: $40 ($10 off)
Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 ($70 off)
Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $120 ($80 off)
Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 ($90 off)
Kindle Paperwhite (seventh-gen): $80 ($40 off)
Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security Starter Kit: $169 ($30 off)
Ring Spotlight Cam 2-pack: $249 ($149 off)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off)
Now for the big question: What gear will you be getting?
Read more: Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Read more: How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
