Twitter's Biz Stone opens Jelly, hopes it will spread

Biz Stone wants Jelly to be sticky.

The co-founder of Twitter and Medium said Thursday that he had launched his on-again-off-again search engine project, which is designed to help users find answers directly from other users.

Jelly works differently than most search engines. Rather than bring back a bunch of related documents, which then need to be examined, Jelly routes inquiries to users with an expressed interest in a subject. When a user provides an answer, the response is sent to the questioner.

"Jelly is the only search engine in the world with an attitude, an opinion and the experience of people to back it all up," Stone wrote in a post on, you guessed it, Medium. "This is all because Jelly is humanity plus technology."

Jelly, which had been in closed beta testing for some time, can now be downloaded on the App Store.

Stone didn't say when or if he would work on a Peanut Butter companion app.