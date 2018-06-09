Bitmoji's Friendmoji are breaking out of Snapchat and onto your iPhones

Snap Inc.

With Apple and Samsung wading into the crowded field of personalized emojis, Snapchat wants to expand too.

Friendmoji -- which are your Snapchat-customized Bitmoji featuring you and a friend -- will be available outside Snapchat on iPhones and iPads in the coming days, Snap said on Friday.

The cartoon versions of you and your friend will be available on the Bitmoji keyboard for Apple's iOS mobile software, allowing you to share your Bitmoji love through messages.

To share Friendmoji, your Snapchat account needs to be linked with your Bitmoji app. You can tap on the friend icon in the upper-right corner of the keyboard to select or search from your list of friends.

This comes as smartphone heavyweights Apple and Samsung make their own forays into the emoji battleground. On Monday, Apple introduced its Memoji, a cartoon version of you that's evolved from the previous Animoji lineup of animated poop and robots. Then there's Samsung's AR Emoji, which was introduced alongside the Galaxy S9 in February.

