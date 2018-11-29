Bitcoin jumped above $4,000 on Tuesday, after falling below $3,700 over the weekend.
The cryptocurrency hit $4,063.47 late Tuesday, according to CoinDesk, a rise of more than 9 percent. It's on track for its biggest daily jump since July, after recent heavy selling, Reuters reported.
The digital currency has fluctuated greatly over the past year, having fallen below $5,000 on Nov. 20. Since then, it hit a low of $3,655.59 on Saturday.
This day in 2017, it was worth more than $9,700 and climbed to more than $19,000 in December.
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum have been used for online scams, with Target and Google G Suite Twitter accounts being hacked to promote fake giveaways earlier this month.
Discuss: Bitcoin climbs back over $4,000 after turbulent week
