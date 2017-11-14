Bill Murray's pitch: Bring baseball love to Facebook

Facebook

Love Bill Murray and baseball? Then head to Facebook next week.

A new unscripted series featuring the comedic actor and his brother will debut on Facebook Watch on Monday. "Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray's Extra Innings" will feature 10 episodes, released each week, where the brothers travel to visit minor league baseball organizations in various cities across the US.

The list includes the Martha's Vineyard Sharks, the Charleston RiverDogs, the St. Paul Saints and the Kansas City T-Bones, as well as the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Bill, in a press release announcing the show, described it as "a little something to fill a baseball fan's off-season hole in the heart." Along with starring in the show, he also sings its theme song, "The Thing About Baseball."

Watch, which launched in August, is a new video platform for programming produced exclusively for Facebook users. The feature, which is available on mobile, desktop and Facebook's TV apps, is a continuation of the video push Facebook launched last year. Facebook has increasingly turned to video to get people to spend more time on its site. In 2016, the company added a video tab to the Facebook app, where people can find new video content.

