Bill Gates thought Windows Solitaire was too hard to win

The year was 1988. A Microsoft intern named Wes Cherry invented a game that would forever alter office productivity everywhere: Windows Solitaire.

In a post and video on Great Big Story, Cherry opens up about how he created the game out of boredom saying that "there weren't many games right at the time so we had to make them." Microsoft got behind the game immediately as a way of teaching people how to use the mouse -- remember this was in the late-80's.

Bill Gates' reaction to playing the game? He thought it was too hard to win. Watch the full interview with Cherry above.

