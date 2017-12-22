Bill Gates: These 6 tweets inspired me in 2017

Twitter's been in the news for plenty of negative reasons this year, from its often-criticized efforts to fight harassment to the controversial character-limit expansion. But Bill Gates, of all people, found something positive in the social network, and shared it Wednesday on his blog.

"This year, I decided to share some inspiring tweets that you may have missed," Gates wrote. "They made me feel more optimistic about 2017 and the new year. I hope they make you feel more optimistic too."

Here are the six tweets Gates chose:

1. An inspiring graduate

2. 'Toilet: A Love Story'

'Toilet, a Love Story': Bollywood spotlights India's sanitation crisis in new film https://t.co/6bkAOEVZip pic.twitter.com/u2Kx2QpeQ2 — The Express Tribune (@etribune) July 11, 2017

3. Vaccination victory

4. Battling hunger

The World Food Prize gives me greater zeal to feed Africa and end hunger in our world. No resting until we succeed! pic.twitter.com/2b9spyYefz — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 21, 2017

5. Helping others helps you

My debut in the @nytimes couldn't be more perfect and timely. Here's why helping others is good for your health https://t.co/q8qHC9Lh0Y — Nicole Karlis (@nicolekarlis) October 26, 2017

6. Extreme reading

Gates' final favorite tweet was about "extreme reading," meaning reading in an unusual place or while engaging in another activity. The billionaire couldn't resist sharing a photo of himself engaging in "extreme reading" -- in his case, while smooching a seal.