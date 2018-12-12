After declining in 2018, smartphone shipments could see some modest growth in 2019, according to a report from IDC out Tuesday.
In 2019, smartphone shipments could rise 2.6 percent and eventually hit about 1.57 billion units by 2022.
That growth could be attributed to a shift toward bigger screens, as well as higher-end phones, the report said.
"With many of the large global companies focusing on high-end product launches, hoping to draw in consumers looking to upgrade based on specifications and premium devices, we can expect head-to-head competition within this segment during the holiday quarter and into 2019 to be exceptionally high," said Sangeetika Srivastava, IDC senior research analyst.
Discuss: Big screens and high-end features could boost phone shipments in 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.