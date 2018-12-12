Big screens and high-end features could boost phone shipments in 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

After declining in 2018, smartphone shipments could see some modest growth in 2019, according to a report from IDC out Tuesday.

In 2019, smartphone shipments could rise 2.6 percent and eventually hit about 1.57 billion units by 2022.

That growth could be attributed to a shift toward bigger screens, as well as higher-end phones, the report said.

"With many of the large global companies focusing on high-end product launches, hoping to draw in consumers looking to upgrade based on specifications and premium devices, we can expect head-to-head competition within this segment during the holiday quarter and into 2019 to be exceptionally high," said Sangeetika Srivastava, IDC senior research analyst.