Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco to voice Harley Quinn in new DC Universe show

Move over, Joker, Harley Quinn is the focus of her very own upcoming DC Universe animated series.

Big Bang Theory TV star Kaley Cuoco announced that she will be voicing the DC Comics fan favorite character Harley Quinn in a new 26-episode animated series launching in 2019. Cuoco will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Cuoco revealed the news and gave a sneak peek during the world premiere screening of DC Universe's Titans at New York Comic Con on Wednesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming animated action-comedy Harley Quinn is for an adult audience and follows Harley as she breaks up with the Joker and decides to make it on her own as the criminal queen of Gotham.

The series also features other DC Comics heroes and villains including female criminal Poison Ivy -- who seems a bit sardonic in the video preview like the '90s animated MTV character Daria.

The upcoming animated series also includes actors Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale and Chris Meloni.

The series will debut on the new digital subscription-based streaming service DC Universe, which launched on Sept. 15 and gives fans access to DC-themed TV, film and comic books.

The release date for Harley Quinn animated series has yet to be announced.

