Big Bang Theory coming to an end in 2019 after 12th season

Time to say farewell to The Big Bang Theory: The hit CBS comedy will wrap things up in the spring of 2019 after its 12th season ends. (CBS is CNET's parent company.)

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons," CBS, Chuck Lorre Productions, and Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. "We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."

The show, which debuted in 2007, focuses on nerdy physicists Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and their various friends and co-workers, including Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). It's been nominated for 52 Emmys and received 10, and will be remembered as the longest-running multicamera series in television history.

The show has a spinoff prequel, Young Sheldon, focusing on the early years of Parsons' character, as played by child actor Iain Armitage. Both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory will return in September on CBS.