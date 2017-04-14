Beyoncé's twins should be Aster and Roid, says deGrasse Tyson

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Scientists are currently very worried.

The government doesn't seem entirely for the idea of advancing knowledge through research and discovery.

How, then, can science be front and center in everyone's minds? By naming Beyoncé's twins, who are expected to arrive very soon, that's how.

This seems to be the strategy of famed astrophysicist and TV personality Neil deGrasse Tyson. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to offer some astral combinations that would surely rocket science into a different PR dimension.

He began with: "'Phobos' and 'Deimos' -- The two moons of Mars." I fear young Phobos might fear he'd been fobbed off a little too often.

Next, there was "'Terra' and 'Luna' -- Latin for Earth and Moon." Oh, you little Terra.

Dawn and Dusk, was another suggestion, one of many. How about Castor and Pollux, "the brightest stars of the constellation Gemini"? I fear that if the latter child spoke words with which a listener disagreed, the young one might be accused of talking a load of Pollux.

"'Ida' & 'Dactyl' -- First asteroid (Ida) known with a moon (Dactyl)," was another suggestion. But if the latter was a bit of a terror (or a Terra), wouldn't they quickly be a Terror Dactyl?

Beyoncé's representatives didn't respond to a request for comment. Surely, though, the great singer will now contemplate: "'Elgenubi' & 'Eschamali' -- From the constellation Libra, the Scales."

Tyson ran out of gas when he offered up Aster and Roid. The latter's terrible twos would surely devolve into Roid Rage.

