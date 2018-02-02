James Martin/CNET

In this new era of connected devices, even sex toys can be vulnerable to hacks.

Software testing firm SEC Consult released a report Thursday detailing several vulnerabilities in German company Amor Gummiwaren's Vibratissimo line of smart vibrators, ZDNet reports. Among the problems is the ability for hackers to take control of the toys and use them remotely.

The Vibratissimo products are designed to be controlled remotely via Bluetooth. The idea is someone's partner can control the device from anywhere in the world. Each device comes with a unique ID, and it's apparently this that's hackable.

"An attacker can guess this ID easily and therefore control the victim's sex toy directly over the internet," SEC Consult wrote in its report.

Along with the unique ID vulnerability, SEC Consult also found that Amor Gummiwaren's cloud service wasn't secured, which means up to 100,000 users' data was left vulnerable. The data includes usernames, plaintext passwords, chat histories, explicit image galleries, users' real names and home addresses, according to ZDNet.

Amor Gummiwaren didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

