Better Snapchat AR Lenses are now available on the iPhone X

Snapchat Lenses just got better for iPhone X users
The newest version of the Snapchat app for iOS utilizes the iPhone X TrueDepth camera to make the real-time Lens selfies -- which can be anything from virtual facepainting to cat whiskers to masquerade masks (shown here) -- more realistic than ever, thanks to improved shading, motion tracking and bokeh (blurred background) effects.
Snapchat was a key third-party app that Apple highlighted on stage when the iPhone X was first introduced back in September 2017.
The app is available now as a free download in the App Store.
