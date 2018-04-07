Better Snapchat AR Lenses are now available on the iPhone X

Snapchat/Screenshot by CNET

Snapchat Lenses just got better for iPhone X users

The newest version of the Snapchat app for iOS utilizes the iPhone X TrueDepth camera to make the real-time Lens selfies -- which can be anything from virtual facepainting to cat whiskers to masquerade masks (shown here) -- more realistic than ever, thanks to improved shading, motion tracking and bokeh (blurred background) effects.

Snapchat was a key third-party app that Apple highlighted on stage when the iPhone X was first introduced back in September 2017.

The app is available now as a free download in the App Store.

Snapchat plans two new Spectacles: Expect updated versions of Snap's sunglasses soon.

Snapchat takes leaf from Facebook with group video, mentions: In a twist, Snapchat is borrowing features from Facebook.