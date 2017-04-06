Some people just prefer the handiness of a stylus; maybe you're an artist who draws online comics, a writer who depends on handwritten notes or a germaphobe who doesn't want to smudge the screen too much.

Whatever the reason, you have a few options if you're interested in buying up a tablet you can scribble on. Below you'll find a list of Windows, Android and iOS tablets that might suit your needs. Just note that some styluses, like most accessories, are sold separately.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Just because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 comes with a stylus doesn't mean that it's all work and no play. The 9.7-inch tablet has one of the best screens on any tablet for watching HD video, and the included S Pen stylus feels silky smooth when writing notes (or coloring) on the tablet. Read the full review.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The Lenovo Miix 510 is similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (which is on this list, too) but a bit more affordable, since it includes the keyboard in its base price. Its stylus, the Active Pen, is sold separately for $40 (£40, AU$60), but it has 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity -- double the amount of the Surface Pen. Read the full review.

Sarah Tew/CNET

HP Spectre X2

If you're interested in a laptop inside of a tablet's body, the HP Spectre X2 is a prime candidate. It has a slim, portable design with a keyboard that's included in the base price. It's not as sleek as the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (below), but it makes up for lack of style with a lower price. Read the full review.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft Surface Pro 4

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is one of the best laptop-replacing tablets and it comes with a stylus, the Surface Pen. It also offers one of the best keyboards for a tablet, but it's sold separately. You can't win them all. Read the full review.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Aspiring artist? Apple's biggest fan? Either way, you won't be disappointed by the latest iPad Pro. Though it's smaller, sitting at 9.7 inches (like the iPad Air 2), it's more powerful than the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil is an excellent stylus that's comfortable to use, and it's great for graphic designers and other creative professionals. Of course, it's sold separately. Read the full review of the iPad Pro 9.7 and iPad Pro 12.9.

Josh Miller/CNET

The Huawei MateBook has an optional stylus that has a built-in laser. Yes, a laser. Whether you use it to make a point during a business presentation or to entertain your cat is up to you. I'm not judging. Read CNET's hands-on take.