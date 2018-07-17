CNET

Two weeks ago I showed you the prepaid plans from the "Big Four" US wireless carriers and the largest prepaid-only carriers that have nationwide service. But as some readers on that comparison noted in the comments, I didn't include every provider in the country. That was intentional -- I wanted to keep the chart manageable to peruse -- but those readers had a good point. Carriers like US Cellular, C Spire and Total Wireless have a wide range of prepaid plans, many of which undercut the big kids on the block.

So, to give you even more options in your search for simple and affordable mobile phone service, here are the plans from a dozen more carriers. Most of the bullet points that I listed in my previous post also apply to these providers, but there are a couple of additional things you need to know.

Unless otherwise stated, all plans listed below include unlimited calling and texts.



Many of the below plans also include calls and text to Canada and Mexico. Outside of international service, though, additional features are limited. Check with each carrier for specifics.



Like with postpaid plans



Though I didn't list them here, Net10 also has 5 plans for talk and text only.



Yes, Freedom Pop's "Free" plan really is free

How the carrier plans compare Plan Monthly price Included 4G data allowance C Spire Simple Talk & Text $37.50 N/A (you can access data at 2G speeds) C Spire 6GB $50 6GB C Spire 12GB $55 12GB C Spire Unlimited $70 Unlimited Freedom Pop (includes 200 minutes and 500 texts) Free 500MB Freedom Pop 500MB $13.99 500MB Freedom Pop 1GB $22.99 1GB Freedom Pop 2GB $24.99 2GB Freedom Pop 3GB $29.99 3GB Freedom Pop 4GB $34.99 4GB H2O 500MB $20 500MB H2O 2GB $30 2GB H2O 3GB $35 3GB H2O 6GB $40 6GB H2O 8GB $50 8GB H2O 10GB $60 10GB *Lycamobile 500MB International $19 500MB *Lycamobile 1GB International $23 1GB *Lycamobile 4GB International $29 4GB Lycamobile 6GB $35 6GB *Lycamobile 5GB International $39 5GB Lycamobile 7GB $45 7GB Lycamobile Unlimited $50 Unlimited Net10 2GB $35 2GB Net10 4GB $40 4GB Net10 8GB $50 8GB Net10 10GB $60 10GB *Net 10 8GB International $65 8GB Pure Talk 500MB $20 500MB Pure Talk 1GB $25 1GB Pure Talk 3GB $30 3GB Pure Talk 5GB $35 5GB Pure Talk 10GB $45 10GB Republic Wireless Talk & Text $15 N/A (4G data costs $5 for each 1GB) Straight Talk Basic (Includes 1,500 minutes and unlimited texts) $30 100MB Straight Talk 2GB $35 2GB Straight Talk 10GB $45 10GB Straight Talk Unlimited $55 Unlimited *Straight Talk International $60 10GB Total Wireless Talk & Text $23.70 N/A Total Wireless 5GB $33.20 5GB US Cellular Talk & Text $30 N/A US Cellular 3GB $40 3GB US Cellular Unlimited $55 Unlimited

* Includes calling to select countries

Wait, there's more

I listed Mint Mobile and Tracfone separately because they have prepaid that last more than just a single month. Also, Tracfone's plans have different allowances for calling minutes and texts.

Dissecting Mint Mobile's plans Plan length Monthly price Included 4G data allowance 3 months $15 2GB 3 months $20 5GB 3 months $25 10GB 6 months $18 2GB 6 months $24 5GB 6 months $30 10GB 1 year $15 2GB 1 year $20 5GB 1 year $25 10GB

