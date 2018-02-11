Whether you're madly in love or suffering from mild crippling loneliness (this is where I raise my hand), CNET has you covered. Here's all the lovey, dovey-iest Netflix has to offer for Valentine's Day.

'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

Metacritic score: 66

Look, Colin Firth is never going to show up and tell you, "I like you very much. Just as you are," but a girl can dream, right? This is probably the only film on Netflix that will give me happy butterflies in my stomach as the credits roll. You're rooting for love in this film, and that's sort of the whole point right? That and Hugh Grant's perfect floppy hair. Man, I love that hair.

Netflix

'Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special' (2017)

I have almost no memory of watching this special last year, because...wine? (Yeah, yeah, I was single last Valentine's Day too.) But I do remember that my roommate and I thoroughly enjoyed this variety special. Something about being serenaded by a slew of talented celebrities like Adam Samberg, Maya Rudolph and Kenny G makes you feel a little less alone in this world. And it was definitely a funnier watch than "Bill Murray's A Very Murray Christmas."

'The Overnight' (2015)

Metacritic score: 65

Here's a great option for all the 'married with children' folks out there. In this indie Adam Scott and Taylor Schilling play a couple who recently moved to a new city and are invited over dinner by a cool fun couple (played by Jason Schwartzman and Judith Godrèche). So of course things get strange, and a bit sexy, once the kids are sent off to bed. The film made me seriously wonder what Gen Xers are getting up to behind closed doors, but in a good way.

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

Metacritic score: 45

This is the first and last watchable rom-com Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey made together. (You could try watching "Fool's Gold" this Valentine's Day, but then again you could also get dental work done too.) The premise of two people dating for different competing work assignments is utterly bonkers, but Kate Hudson's charming (good genes) and McConaughey is "alright." Plus "How to Lose a Guy" is the majestic Kathryn Hanh's first big film, and she's always worth 116 minutes of your time.

'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Metacritic score: 64

Remember how much everyone loved this film when it came out? It was a beautiful time when Rachel McAdams needed to be the love interest in every single romantic movie and people still got excited about a surprise Will Ferrell cameo. Even if we can't go back to that time, at least we still have "Wedding Crashers" for a few good laughs. If you aren't looking to take your Valentine's Day viewing too seriously, I highly recommend strolling down this particular memory lane.

'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)

Metacritic score: 67

If you didn't have time to watch this delightful rom-com over the holidays, don't worry: it's still just as charming in February. I usually struggle to rally around a romantic lead who spends the entire film lying to people (Sandra Bullock pretends to be the fiancee of a man in a coma), but this film gets an understandable pass. The entire ensemble cast is delightful and you'll root for everyone to have a happy ending (except for maybe Peter Gallagher and his eyebrows).

'Carol' (2015)

Metacritic score: 95

I had to include one film on this list that you will regret watching on Valentine's Day. This is probably that film. Todd Haynes makes beautiful, poignant movies and "Carol" is absolutely no exception. All six of "Carol's" Oscar nominations are rightfully deserved and Cate Blanchett's performance will probably move you to tears. But this one can definitely be filed under the tragic romance genre; you've been warned.

'She's Gotta Have It' (1986)

Metacritic score: 79

Ladies, if you've spent the last two weeks rocking yourself to sleep whispering the mantra "I don't need a man to complete me," then Spike Lee's directorial debut "She's Gotta Have It" may be the film you're looking for. Cheer along as you watch the incredible Nola Darling juggle three different men simultaneously. And on the upside, once you finish the movie you can start straight away on the 2017 series that Lee adapted for Netflix (which is also fantastic).

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Metacritic score: 76

Look, there's nothing we can do presently about the racist Mickey Rooney scenes except use them as an opportunity to dash to the restroom. Otherwise, "Breakfast" is still just as charming as it was over 50 years ago. And while I do think the romantic plot line is one of the weaker elements of this classic romantic comedy, you'll at least fall madly hopelessly in love with Audrey Hepburn's iconic performance as Holly Golightly.