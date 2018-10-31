Best holiday gifts for under $100

What's the right price range for a gift when you don't want to appear too cheap but also don't want to spend too much? That's easy: $50-100. Sure, I may be a little biased because I rounded up a bunch products that cost between $50 and $100, but I also believe it.

There's lots of good stuff to choose from in this price range. I've posted a few of my top picks here, but I have plenty more in my full round up. And I also did the best tech gifts under $50 for those looking for something a little more affordable.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Bose SoundLink Micro

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Even smaller and lighter than the Wonderboom and the JBL is the Bose SoundLink Micro. You won't find any other speaker this small that sounds this good, especially for only $99. And it's waterproof, too.

Amazfit Bip

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The Fitbit Versa and Apple Watch are both great, but they'll cost you $200 minimum. In the under-$100 category, you're best off going with the Amazfit Bip. It somehow crams all the must-have smartwatch features into an $80 package that delivers marathon battery life.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus



Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The $70 Roku Streaming Stick Plus has been out for a while but still offers good value in this category. The plug-in design gives you full 4K and HDR compatibility, and a remote with both voice control and the ability to control your TV's volume and power. Oh, and it streams every major video service out there (and hundreds of minor ones), including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Movies Anywhere and HBO Go.

JBL Clip 3



Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Not only does this fully waterproof speaker (IPX7) have improved battery life and better sound than the Clip 2, it's more durable. That's thanks to the integrated carabiner framing the entire perimeter of the speaker acting as a bumper, according to JBL. It's one of the top speakers for its tiny size, and sells for $60.

Amazon Fire HD 8



Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Speaking of Amazon: The company makes the only tablet priced under $100 that we can enthusiastically recommend. The 2018 version of the $80 Fire HD 8 tablet supports hands-free Alexa, which means you can issue voice commands without touching the screen by simply saying "Alexa." The screen is "only" 8 inches, but stepping up to the 10-inch Fire HD 10 will almost double the price to $150.

Looking for more picks? Check out our complete list below.

CNET's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gift recommendations at all price points

Black Friday 2018: All of the best deals so far