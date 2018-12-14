Best headphone deals for Christmas: Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and Jaybird

If you're looking for a new set of headphones to give as a gift this holiday season, the first thing you'll notice is that you're faced with a multitude of options. There's no shortage of headphones, which is why our "Best headphones for the holidays" roundup has so many products in it.
You can check out that full roundup, but I've also cobbled together this list of best headphone deals for those who prefer brevity -- and fewer options.
Bose SoundSport FreeSarah Tew/CNET
Bose's truly wireless headphones started out at $250, then dropped to $200 and are now on sale for $170. They deliver better sound than Apple's AirPods.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SESarah Tew/CNET
For a limited time, Amazon has Sennheiser's highly rated midrange noise-canceling headphones on sale for $130 (they're normally $200).
Sony WF-SP700NSarah Tew/CNET
While I had some small quibbles about these Sony totally wireless sports earphones, they're a decent deal at $130 (down from $180). You can also find refurbished versions for less than $100.
Jaybird TarahSarah Tew/CNET
When I wrote up my early impressions of the Jaybird Tarah wireless sports headphones, I said I liked them but thought they should cost about $20 less. Well, they're on sale now for $80, or $20 less than their list price of $100.
Sennheiser PXC 550Sarah Tew/CNET
If you don't want to shell out $350 for the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone, the very solid Sennheiser PXC 550 is on sale for around $250 (it lists for $350).
Sennheiser HD1 Wireless
The Sennheiser HD1 Wireless, the headphone formerly known as the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless, has a list price of $400. Best Buy has it for $250. Its noise canceling isn't as strong as that of competing models from Bose and Sony, but it sounds excellent.
1More Triple Driver BTSarah Tew/CNET
We were fans of the wired 1More Triple Driver in-ear headphone, which cost $100. The wireless version is now available and on sale for the same price (it lists for $150). I've tried it and it sounds good.
Tribit XFree TuneSarah Tew/CNET
The Tribit XFree Tune is always priced at $50, but it's also always a good bargain. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding -- and better built -- full-size Bluetooth headphone for the money.
