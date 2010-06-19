Best Buy to offer HTC EVO 4G in white

Starting July 11, Best Buy stores around the country will offer a white variant of the HTC Evo 4G. Engadget got an anonymous tip about the promotion earlier today, and we have on good authority that it's a go.
Best Buy will be the exclusive provider of the handset until August 8, at which point Sprint locations will begin selling it as well. September will see other retailers, like Radio Shack, picking up the white model. Customers anxious to get their hands on one can preorder the phone from Best Buy for $199.99 after a two-year service agreement.
