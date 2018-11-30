CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Buy promises big deals on Apple, Samsung, Microsoft products with 20 Days of Doorbusters

It's like an advent calendar except with gadgets.

Best Buy gives hints of what you can expect to find each day.

Didn't find exactly what you were looking for during your Cyber Monday/Black Friday shopping? You may have another chance.

Best Buy is hosting a 20 Days of Doorbusters promo where it'll debut a new deal on a specific product each day. Best Buy promises that each deal will be its lowest price of the season, but you'll only have one day to take advantage of the discount before it's gone.

The 20 Days of Doorbusters starts on Saturday, Dec. 1 and lasts until Dec. 20. Best Buy is kicking off the sale with a discounted MacBook Pro on Dec. 1. Other products include TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, vacuums, headphones and appliances from companies like Apple, Microsoft, Dyson, HP and Samsung.

You can see the full list of products here. You can also opt-in to receive texts from Best Buy when a specific doorbuster goes live. The deals will be listed online at BestBuy.com once the sale starts.

