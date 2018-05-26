CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Buy outs Beats Decade Collection in advance of Apple WWDC

The 10th-anniversary line is slated to start shipping on June 4, the first day of WWDC, which indicates it was probably not intended to go live yet.

Beats, the headphone company acquired by Apple in 2014, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with the Beats Decade Collection -- differentiated designs of some of its headphones. 

Best Buy beat Apple to the punch by launching its microsite for the collection a tad earlier than what was likely an announcement planned for Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The Collection consists of red-and-black models of:

They do seem to cost more -- the Studio3 is $350 instead of $249 for the regular black version -- but they might have different accessories.

