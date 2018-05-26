Best Buy outs Beats Decade Collection in advance of Apple WWDC

Best Buy/Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

Beats, the headphone company acquired by Apple in 2014, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with the Beats Decade Collection -- differentiated designs of some of its headphones.

Best Buy beat Apple to the punch by launching its microsite for the collection a tad earlier than what was likely an announcement planned for Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The Collection consists of red-and-black models of:

They do seem to cost more -- the Studio3 is $350 instead of $249 for the regular black version -- but they might have different accessories.