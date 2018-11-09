Best Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, $99 Google Home Hub and more

Walmart has revealed its full list of Black Friday deals for 2018 -- and the world's biggest retailer is coming out swinging. Countering a slew of deals from Target, Best Buy, Costco and Amazon, Walmart's deals start earlier than ever, and include in-store coffee service and other niceties.
While Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, online deals start at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.
You can check out more deals in the slideshow below and see the full ad here, but scroll down to see a few of our favorites.
A few notes to keep in mind:
- We linked to the current listing at Walmart's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins (10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 21).
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Save $80
2018 iPad, $250Benjamin Geskin/iDrop News
Apple products are difficult to find on sale at the best of times. $80 off is good.
Only $200
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Spider-Man, $200Sony
The PlayStation 4 is a great all-round console and Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year. Worth stating, this isn't the PS4 Pro.
Xbox for $200
Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, $200Sarah Tew/CNET
Like the PlayStation 4 deal above, this isn't the more powerful Xbox One X, but it's still a great price, especially if you have kids obsessed with Minecraft.
Save $50
Google Home Hub, $99Brian Bennett/CNET
That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub.
Save $40
Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure CookerInstant Pot via Amazon
Save $50
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99Sarah Tew/CNET
The Bose SoundSport earphones are already reasonably priced, $50 off makes them well worth a look.
Save $50
Galaga Retro Arcade Machine, $249Sarah Tew/CNET
Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?
It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for Galaga!
