Best Black Friday 2018 deals at Staples: $60 Fire TV Cube, $99 laser printers and more

Staples does much more than simple office supplies, and for Black Friday, the retailer has traditionally pushed both work-related and personal tech devices. A few notes before we begin:

Most of these discounted prices should be available to order on Thanksgiving Day, and picked up or purchased in-store starting at 7 a.m. local time on Friday Nov. 23.



That means the direct links below won't reflect the planned sale prices until (in most cases) Nov. 22.



Amazon Fire Tablets, $29-$99 Sarah Tew/CNET Most of the Fire line is deeply discounted. The 8-inch is probably the best overall value in terms of features and performance. If you're buying for a child, the Kids Editions are actually worth a bit extra for the better warranty and tons of included subscription content. See at Staples Amazon fire HD 8 review

Amazon Echo Dot, $24 Does anyone buy an Echo Dot at full price? Probably not, as they're on sale so often. This price even beats the usual $29 discount that rolls around periodically on Amazon. Note that this is for the latest, improved version of the Dot, too. See at Staples Amazon Echo Dot review

HP Pavilion 14, $369 This basic, but decently outfitted 14-inch laptop has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Some similar Core i3 models are $40 or so less, but I think an i5 CPU is worth the extra investment. See at Staples

Lenovo Flex 6 2-in-1, $529 Sarah Tew/CNET One of the better two-in-one deals, even when it's not on sale, I always like that the Lenovo Flex line is almost as good as the higher-end Yoga line, with a similar 360-degree hinge, but at lower prices. See at Staples

HP Pavilion 15, $499 A decent step-up laptop, this has an Intel Core i7 CPU, 24GB of RAM, including Intel Optane RAM, and 1TB of (probably platter-based) storage. See at Staples

Canon imageClass MF244DW laser printer, $99 Once you switch to a laser printer, you're never going back. This basic monochrome model also includes a flatbed scanner, and you find far fewer hassles in using and replacing toner than in an inkjet printer. See at Staples

Amazon Fire TV Cube and Stick, $34-$59 Sarah Tew/CNET The current 4K streaming stick from Amazon is occasionally on sale for around this price, although it's still a good deal. What's more interesting is the steep drop for the new 4K-ready Fire TV Cube, which mixes streaming video with Alexa-powered voice apps. See at Staples Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Google Home Hub, $99 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Many shops will reportedly have the latest Google smart home device for $50 off the usual price. This is a screen-centric version of a smart assistant, which can display weather, photos, YouTube videos and more. See at Staples Google Hub review

