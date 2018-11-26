With Black Friday behind us, it's time for Cyber Monday deals and Amazon isn't waiting. Most of Amazon's great Black Friday deals are still available, though stock appears to be gradually disappearing. In many cases, sales will run across Cyber Monday, so you can still cash in.
Some deals have been ending or selling out, so we will keep updating this post as we spot changes.
Bose headphones and Roku streamers are offering some of the better value savings at the moment. Plus, you'll find some of the best prices of the year (or, at least since Prime Day) on Amazon's own devices including the Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV and Kindle -- and other top-notch gadgets, too. You've also got the Kids editions of each Amazon device doing their best to get the little bundles of joy involved in all the discount shenanigans.
And don't forget Kindle books; dozens are on sale for as low as $2, and we've picked some of our faves.
Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 5:10 p.m. PT.
Here's what you need to know:
- Amazon's deals are live, with certain time-based Lightning Deals happening throughout the weekend.
- We've put the newest and/or most notable sale items at the top of the list.
Notable Bose and Beats deals at Amazon
These Bose wireless headphones and wireless speakers are available elsewhere, too, but we're calling them out because they're great-sounding products available at a good discount. $20 off of the BeatsX is great for iPhone fans, too.
Bose SoundSport Free: $169 at Walmart, Amazon and other retailers ($30 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Store: Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy
Bose's totally wireless SoundSport Free headphones rarely go on sale. They're $30 off at several retailers.
Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100 at Walmart and Amazon ($50 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Bose's popular wireless sports headphone are on sale for $100 at a few different retailers this Cyber Monday.
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker for $69: $30 off at AmazonSarah Tew/CNET
OK fine, it's not a pair of headphones, but it still plays damn fine music and you can always hold two against your head like actual headphones if that makes you feel better.
It's $69, waterproof and provides a great sound for such a small speaker.
Amazon device deals available now
OK, now to the Amazon device deals. Here's what you can get right now, including the new Fire TV sales that started Sunday and are still available today.
Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 (save $26)Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
The latest and greatest Dot smart speaker for over 50 percent off? Yes, please.
Heather Gray is the only immediately available colour. Charcoal and Sandstone will be in stock on Dec. 2.
Echo Dot (second-gen): $20 (save $20)Taylor Martin/CNET
Last year's Dot is still plenty good, especially at this price. Who cares about a fabric cover?
Echo Dot Kids Edition: $50 ($20 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Kid-friendly Alexa in an Echo Dot with a (mostly) kid-proof bumper case.
Echo (second-gen): $69 (save $31)Ian Knighton/CNET
Although QVC briefly had this beat with a two-fer deal (two Echos for $100), a single for $69 is still pretty compelling. At most, Amazon usually cuts $20 off the price. Limited Edition Red will be released on December 5, 2018.
Echo Look: $50 (save $150)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Look -- Amazon's fashion-minded Echo device hasn't exactly set the world on fire. Because do we need an Alexa-powered selfie camera? Maybe not for $200... but what about for $50?
Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 (save $40)
Truthfully, this is far from our favorite Amazon Echo product. The Plus adds a Zigbee hub and temperature sensor -- decidedly optional items for most homeowners. The straight-up Echo (just $69) may be your better bet.
Echo Show (second-gen): $180 (save $50)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Though a big improvement over the original, the screen-equipped Echo Show is still a hard sell for some. Maybe a $50 savings makes it more palatable?
Update: Out of stock right now, but you can order it now and it will be available again on Dec. 8.
Echo Spot: $90 (save $40)Taylor Martin/CNET
The Echo Spot is fine for what it is, but Amazon still hasn't done enough to convince us that Alexa needs a touchscreen at all.
Amazon Smart Plug: $5 with the purchase of any Echo device (save $20)Ry Crist/CNET
Assuming you're all-in with Alexa devices, this smart plug is a steal at $5. Just don't expect compatibility outside Amazon's ecosystem.
Update: This specific deal has disappeared as of Nov. 23 at 5:35 p.m. ET but is expected to reappear on Nov. 24 as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week. You might still see the deal at checkout as long as your cart has both the plug and an Echo device.
Fire 7 Tablet, $30 ($30 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Update: As of Sunday Nov. 25 at 5:00 p.m. PT, the Fire 7 tablet is out of stock and scheduled to be back in the Amazon warehouse from Dec 1 -- depending on the colour you choose. You can still order at the discounted price, you'll just be receiving it a bit later!
Fire HD 8 tablet $50 ($30 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
At $30 off this is also well worth a look.
Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 ($70 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Great little package, perfect for kids.
Update: Various colors are out of stock until Dec. 1. It can be ordered now for immediate shipment when it's back in stock.
Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 ($90 off)
Perfect if you're looking to spend a little more on your nearest and dearest.
Update: Various colors are out of stock until Dec. 3. It can be ordered now for immediate shipment when it's back in stock.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off)Chris Monroe/CNET
Time to take the next step with creating that smart home, might as well get it when its $110 off.
Blink XT Cam Systems for up to $150 off
The standard Blink cameras are designed for indoor use, but if you have outdoor areas you want to monitor, look to the Blink XT. Those weather-proofed models are on sale now. Here are your options:
- Blink XT 1-Cam System: $79 ($51 off)
- Blink XT 2-Cam System: $150 ($80 off)
- Blink XT 3-Cam System: $230 ($90 off)
- Blink XT 5-Cam System: $350 ($150 off)
- Blink XT Add-On Cam: $96 ($24 off)
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 ($15 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
When you talk (to your TV), Alexa listens.
Fire TV Recast 500 GB: $180 ($50 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutting companions yet," and starting Nov. 18, you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50.
Need more storage space for Recasted reruns? The 1TB version with four tuners will be marked down to $220, saving you about $60.
Roku Streaming Stick 2018 for $30 (save $20)Sarah Tew/CNET
If the Fire TV isn't your thing, this Roku is a great substitute. It's got more channels, a cleaner interface and it includes a remote (shown here) that controls your TV's power and volume.
Availability: As of Sunday, Nov. 25, this deal is temporarily out of stock. It can still be ordered, and Amazon will send an email when it can be shipped.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $35 ($15 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
4K HDR stick speaks Alexa, carries big streaming features.
Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Alexa turns on your TV, and it feels like magic.
Echo Sub and two Echos (second-gen): $250Sarah Tew/CNET
The Amazon Echo Sub adds an instant bass upgrade to the Echo line of smart speakers -- and you get two of the latter as well, making for a better overall music experience.
Update: As of Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. PT the bundle price has dropped by another $20 from its earlier sale price of $270 -- now $80 off -- for the charcoal, heather gray and sandstone colors. All other colors remain $270.
Echo Sub and two Echo Plus (second-gen): $330 (save $100)Amazon
One Echo Sub and two Echo smart speakers make for a great combination. If you want to raise the ante, opt for a pair of Echo Plus instead. They add a temperature sensor and smart-home hub to the mix.
Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40)
For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick.
Blink Indoor Cam Systems for up to $116 offChris Monroe/CNET
Amazon bought smart home camera startup Blink late last year -- this year, it's offering big discounts on Blink Indoor starter kits. Here are your options:
- Blink Indoor 1-Cam System: $67 ($33 off)
- Blink Indoor 2-Cam System: $114 ($56 off)
- Blink Indoor 3-Cam System: $154 ($76 off)
- Blink Indoor 5-Cam System: $234 ($116 off)
- Blink Indoor Add-On Cam: $72 ($18 off)
Don't ask me why a single add-on cam costs more than the one-cam starter kit, which also includes the system's hub.
Echo Dot Kids Edition three-pack: $100 ($110 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
You'll score similar savings on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, with a three-pack selling for just $100. That's $33 each -- less than half of what they normally cost.
Echo Show two-pack: $340 ($120 off)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy two of them for $340, which is $120 less than you'd normally pay and $10 less per device than the Black Friday discount on single units.
To get this price you'll need to add both devices to your cart.
Update: As of Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. PT, this will be back in stock Dec. 8.
Echo Spot two-pack: $160 (save $100)Chris Monroe/CNET
Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will sell you two of them for $160, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Single Spots get discounted to $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, so this deal saves you an extra $20 if you're planning to buy two, anyway.
To get this price you'll need to add both devices to your cart.
Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $70 ($30 off)Sarah Tew
Update: As of Sunday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. PT, the Kids edition of the Fire 7 will be back in stock on Dec. 3, 2018. It can be ordered now and will ship when available.
Amazon's kid-friendly tablet with a safety net -- er, case. Koala not included.
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $90 ($40 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
A great value from the kids' menu.
Fire HD 10 tablet: $100 ($50 off)David Carnoy/CNET
Amazon's biggest tablet is also an Alexa-powered hands-free device.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $150 ($50 off)David Carnoy/CNET
A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet.
Update: As of Sunday Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. PT, the Kids edition of the Fire HD 10 in blue will be back in stock on Dec. 5. The pink edition returns on Dec. 4. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. Yellow is currently in stock.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock: $145 ($60 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Show Mode charging dock basically transforms your Fire Tablet into an always-on, Echo Show-style smart display. Starting Nov. 16, you'll be able to get the two packaged together for $145.
Already have a Fire HD 10 and just want the dock? Starting on Nov. 16, Amazon's knocking $10 off of the price, bringing the dock's cost down to $45.
More discounts
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off)
Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 ($90 off)
Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 ($70 off)
Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $50 ($30 off)
Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $80 ($40 off)
Show Mode Dock for Fire HD 8: $30 ($20 off)
Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $120 ($80 off)
Kindle Paperwhite (seventh-gen): $80 ($40 off -- note that this is the previous version of the Paperwhite, note the newer 2018 version)
Ring Alarm five-piece Home Security Starter Kit: $159 ($40 off)
Ring Spotlight Cam two-pack: $249 ($149 off)
Now for the big question: What gear will you be getting?
