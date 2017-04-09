'Bernie Sanders Show' brings politics to podcasting

"S-Town" isn't the only new podcast out there. Sen. Bernie Sanders' talk show is joining the podcast universe.

Sanders, the former Democratic presidential candidate from Vermont, began webcasting the show on Facebook in February, but announced in a tweet Friday that it's now available on iTunes.

Bill Nye the Science Guy and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Josh Fox, who directed the anti-fracking documentary "Gasland," have been guests on Sanders' show.

"(The show) gives me an opportunity to speak directly to many millions of people about the work that we're doing about the issues that we consider to be important," Sanders told NBC News last week.