'Bernie Sanders Show' brings politics to podcasting

Politicize your podcast list with the Vermont senator's talk show, which includes such guests as Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Tech Culture

"S-Town" isn't the only new podcast out there. Sen. Bernie Sanders' talk show is joining the podcast universe.

Sanders, the former Democratic presidential candidate from Vermont, began webcasting the show on Facebook in February, but announced in a tweet Friday that it's now available on iTunes.

Bill Nye the Science Guy and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Josh Fox, who directed the anti-fracking documentary "Gasland," have been guests on Sanders' show.

"(The show) gives me an opportunity to speak directly to many millions of people about the work that we're doing about the issues that we consider to be important," Sanders told NBC News last week.

More stories

Up Next: Twitter sues US government over order on anti-Trump account
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF