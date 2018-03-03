CNET también está disponible en español.

Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 121)

Early benchmarks show the iPhone X is faster than the Galaxy S9. Plus: DXO Mark ranks the Galaxy S9 Plus the best phone camera and Apple's working on a giant iPhone X Plus.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 121

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Larger iPhone X on the horizon:

Apple Plans Giant High-End iPhone, Lower-Priced Model

Apple's 6.5-Inch 'iPhone X Plus' Said to Have 1242 x 2688 Resolution, Could Come With Dual-SIM and Gold Color Option

Claimed 'iPhone X Plus' Displays and Digitizers Shown in Leaked Photos

ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018

Asus Zenfone 5 is an iPhone X on the cheap

Galaxy S9 news:

Early benchmarks shows Samsung Galaxy S9 well behind iPhone X in processor performance

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus review: Premium specs, top-end performance

Galaxy S9+ Tops iPhone X as Best Smartphone Camera Ever in DxO's Controversial Rankings

Consumer Reports: Best Smartphone Cameras

KGI: Apple Developing High-End Over-Ear Headphones, Launching Late 2018 at the Earliest

Apple HomePod news:

Day One HomePod Pre-Orders in U.S. Beat Out Most Other Smart Speaker Pre-Orders

Apple Watch Outsold All Competing Smartwatches Combined Last Year

iPhone battery wait times:

Wait Times for iPhone Battery Replacements Increasing

Air Power news:

Apple's AirPower mat inches closer to release, again said to arrive in March

Happy Birthday to Steve Jobs and MacRumors

Employment Questionnaire and Two Signatures From Steve Jobs Going Up for Auction

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

