CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Mobile Accessories

Belkin's updated Apple Watch Series 3 screen protector is almost invisible

Shipping soon, Belkin's updated Screenforce Ultra Curve screen protector is barely visible on your Apple Watch.

belkin-screenforce-ultracurve-2Enlarge Image

The updated Screenforce Ultracurve for Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 ships in the next few weeks.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Apple Watch screens aren't as scratch-resistant as they probably should be, which is why a lot of people are interested in buying screen protectors for them. The problem is there aren't a whole lot of good ones out there that seamlessly blend into the Watch, preserving its sleek aesthetic.

Thanks to its curved black border, Belkin's Screenforce Ultracurve proectors are among the better Apple Watch screen protectors I've seen -- and by that I mean that you can barely tell the watch has a screen protector on it thanks to its curved black border. Now Belkin is releasing an updated version that's compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 (and Series 2).

belkin-screenforce-ultracurveEnlarge Image

The new boxes.

David Carnoy/CNET

Like previous versions for the Watch Series 1 and 2, this one will be available in 38mm and 42mm sizes. The list price is steep at $35, but hopefully we'll see some discounts on it later in the year. By comparison Zagg's similarly designed InvisibleShield Glass Luxe Screen Protector for Apple Watch Series 2 is currently on sale for $16.

lg-w7-wallpaper-oled-tv-2017-ces-05.jpg
10
The hottest products we saw at CES 2017

What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

CES 2018
Next Article: The craziest CES booth threatened me with chainsaws and soldiers