Belkin expands its roster of wireless chargers

With wireless charging becoming a more standard feature on new phones, Belkin's bringing out several new wireless charging accessories later this year.

charging-stand-adjustability-croppedEnlarge Image

Belkin's upcoming Charging Stand allows you to prop up and charge your phone horizontally or vertically.

 Belkin

If you're on the hunt for a premium wireless charging solution for your wireless-charging enabled iPhone or Android smartphone, Belkin has several new products arriving later this year.

While prices haven't been announced, Belkin's current Boost Up Charging Pad costs $60 (£55, AU$100), and we expect these charging pads to start around that price. Here are their key specs, according to Belkin. 

Boost Up Bold Wireless Charging Pad

  • Supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices
  • 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
  • Variety of color options
  • Designed to minimize the amount of electromagnetic noise and to ensure full device functionality
  • Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
  • Power adapter included
  • Availability Spring/Summer 2018 from Belkin

Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

  • Universal wireless charging stand supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
  • 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
  • Ultimate positioning – the uniquely designed stand supports landscape and portrait mode in its natural state
  • Significant amount of shielding, precision resistors, premium materials and components inside of the charging pad provides maximum charging efficiency
  • Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
  • Power adapter included
  • Availability Spring/Summer 2018 from Belkin
charging-stand-iphone-1
25
Belkin's new Boost Up wireless charging accessories for 2018

Boost Wireless Charging Car Mount

  • Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
  • 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
  • Ultimate positioning – supports mounting on dash or window, with adjustability to accommodate for different phone sizes
  • Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
  • Charges upon contact while maintaining full device functionality including use of WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE and other forms of data consumption and maintaining healthy battery life
  • Extra USB port for additional charging option
  • Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin
belkin-charging-mount-2Enlarge Image

The wireless charging mount for your car.

 Belkin

Boost Up Dual Wireless Charging Pad

  • Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
  • 10W output charge on each side delivers faster wireless charging to two devices at the same time
  • Two pads allow for multi-device / multi-accessory needs
  • Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
  • Qi technology brings convenience to charging devices and batteries
  • Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin
belkin-dual-wireless-pad-iphone

Double your wireless charging pleasure.

 Belkin

Boost Up Wireless Charging System

  • Commercial-grade wireless charging system for public applications
  • Versatile mounting options include top-mount, flush-mount, or sub-surface mount
  • Designed for commercial applications including conference rooms, user desktops, retail, restaurants, hospitality/hotels, etc.
  • Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin

