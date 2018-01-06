Belkin expands its roster of wireless chargers

If you're on the hunt for a premium wireless charging solution for your wireless-charging enabled iPhone or Android smartphone, Belkin has several new products arriving later this year.
While prices haven't been announced, Belkin's current Boost Up Charging Pad costs $60 (£55, AU$100), and we expect these charging pads to start around that price. Here are their key specs, according to Belkin.
Boost Up Bold Wireless Charging Pad
- Supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices
- 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
- Variety of color options
- Designed to minimize the amount of electromagnetic noise and to ensure full device functionality
- Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
- Power adapter included
- Availability Spring/Summer 2018 from Belkin
Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand
- Universal wireless charging stand supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
- 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
- Ultimate positioning – the uniquely designed stand supports landscape and portrait mode in its natural state
- Significant amount of shielding, precision resistors, premium materials and components inside of the charging pad provides maximum charging efficiency
- Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
- Power adapter included
- Availability Spring/Summer 2018 from Belkin
Boost Wireless Charging Car Mount
- Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
- 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
- Ultimate positioning – supports mounting on dash or window, with adjustability to accommodate for different phone sizes
- Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
- Charges upon contact while maintaining full device functionality including use of WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE and other forms of data consumption and maintaining healthy battery life
- Extra USB port for additional charging option
- Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin
Boost Up Dual Wireless Charging Pad
- Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
- 10W output charge on each side delivers faster wireless charging to two devices at the same time
- Two pads allow for multi-device / multi-accessory needs
- Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
- Qi technology brings convenience to charging devices and batteries
- Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin
Boost Up Wireless Charging System
- Commercial-grade wireless charging system for public applications
- Versatile mounting options include top-mount, flush-mount, or sub-surface mount
- Designed for commercial applications including conference rooms, user desktops, retail, restaurants, hospitality/hotels, etc.
- Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin
