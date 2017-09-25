Only Tokyo would have a giant Gundam robot standing guard over the neon-saturated metropolis.

A new statue based on the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam made its official debut on Sunday at DiverCity Mall in Tokyo, Japan.

Measuring a staggering 64.6 feet (19.7 meters) tall, the Unicorn Gundam robot stands 5.5 feet (1.7 meters) taller than the previous RX-78-2 Gundam statue that stood at the Tokyo Mall.

While the previous Gundam statue was inspired by the beloved 1979 Japanese anime series, the Unicorn Gundam robot was from the 2010 series.

The new statue features a much more intricate design and chunky armor plates.

The massive robot pulsates pink lights when in "Destroy Mode" and green lights to signify "Awakened Mode," according to Sora News blog.

Twitter user Pachi_Lovers caught the robot in action in these colorful photos.

Fans who visit the Unicorn Gundam statue at DiverCity mall in the evenings can see the Gundam statue move along to the series' theme songs in addition to a light show.

