Behold a giant black sea slug as big as a chihuahua

When most people think of unusual sea creatures the Loch Ness Monster comes to mind. But when Coyote Peterson, the host of Discovery Digital Network's series "Brave Wilderness," goes in search of bizarre inhabitants lurking in the ocean, he's bound to find the real deal.

In his latest series, "Beyond the Tide," Peterson looks for deadly sea snakes and giant crabs, but it's his most recent video that may make a few viewers squeamish.

On Monday, Peterson posted a video showing his latest adventure with tide pool expert Aron Sanchez as they go on a quest to find the largest slug in the world, the Black Sea Hare.

The Black Sea Hare -- also known as Aplysia vaccaria -- gets its name from its rabbit ear looking appendages. It can be found primarily on the coasts of California and Baja, Mexico. It can weigh up to 30 lbs (13.6 kg).

The duo find a Black Sea Hare and explain that while it looks like something out of a sci-fi horror film, the slimy sea creature only eats seaweed and kelp, not humans. Whew.