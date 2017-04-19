See a beaver, yes a beaver, moonlight as a cattle herder

Beavers are a common sight on cattle rancher Adrienne Ivey's farm in Saskatchewan, Canada. What's unusual is seeing a herd of 150 cows following a beaver around like they're being herded by it. Ivey posted a video of just that strange occurrence to Facebook.

The video's fuzzy, but you can see the beaver scurrying along with the herd of cows following closely behind while still giving it some space. Ivey told the CBC she thinks the funny behavior was due to the heifers' curiosity about the furry creature.

Ivey posted the video last week and later updated her Facebook page with a message about why she shared the now viral video: "I thought this would be an excellent way to bring the amazing people of Canada together for a moment, so we could chuckle at this adorable beaver together."

She also hopes to show how Canadian ranchers are dedicated to sharing their land with wildlife. "We love the fact that we get to work WITH nature every single day," she writes.

Now Ivey just needs to work on training the local beavers to herd the cows a little more accurately.