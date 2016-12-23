YouTube absorbed by BBC reporter stopping broadcast to vomit

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by Mirror News/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

The holidays can be cruel to those who broadcast live.

They create an additional pressure that not everyone can stand.

Already, one TV morning show anchor ended up in the hospital after trying to ride an electric scooter. Three Canadian anchors were forced to eat an artichoke tip that pushed their innards to the point of regurgitation.

And now for the vomiting.

BBC shipping forecaster Tomasz Schafernaker was delivering weather information vital for boating craft in British waters -- live on the radio at 5:20 a.m. local time.

Suddenly, his voice began to falter. His delivery became halting. There was a hasty "excuse me," some shuffling noises and, suddenly, radio silence.

After a few seconds, a fellow presenter rescued the situation.

But then the speculation began. His broadcast, you see, occurred on December 4. Some wondered whether this was the morning after the BBC's holiday party.

As the recording has finally emerged on YouTube this week -- and is currently in the Trending Top 50 -- the BBC's Radio Times explained that the Christmas party occurred two days before Schafernaker's snafu.

For his part, Schafernaker turned to his Facebook page to explain: "Morning folks! Thanks for all the messages asking how I am this morning. Let me assure you that all is well. During the early morning shipping forecast I felt a bout of sickness coming on so I had to quickly jump ship and my colleague stepped in."

Of course, there was at least one wag on Facebook who thought it might have been a case of sea sickness.

I prefer to think that this time of year merely exerts its own winds that can blow just about anything off course.