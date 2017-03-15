BBC dad: Yes, I was wearing pants

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image BBC News/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Once you become a legend to online gawkers, your life takes on a different hue.

This has happened in rapid time for Professor Robert Kelly of Pusan National University in South Korea.

You've surely stared in wonder at his Skype interview with the BBC -- the one that went awry and therefore viral after his two kids burst into the interview room and behaved like, well, kids.

It's been viewed more than 85 million times on the BBC World News Facebook page and 21 million times on the BBC News Facebook page. Then there was the more than 16 million views on YouTube.

Naturally, it was time Kelly talked to the people.

Oddly, he didn't choose People magazine or even E! to reveal his thoughts, but The Wall Street Journal.

He seems to have come to accept what the web has done to (for) him. He admitted that he and his wife were unsure whether to allow the BBC to use the video online. Indeed, immediately after the main event he'd written to the BBC to apologize.

Instead, the BBC wanted to make an online feature of the kids' performance (and his). Kelly was worried people would laugh at his kids, rather than with him and his spontaneously hilarious predicament. Entertainment values prevailed.

The whole thing was caused, he explained, by the fact that he'd left the door unlocked.

"I saw the video like everybody else," he told the Journal. "My wife did a great job cleaning up a really unanticipated situation as best she possibly could ... It was funny. If you watch the tape I was sort of struggling to keep my own laughs down."

Kelly's wife, Kim Jung-A, was filming the interview on TV in another room with her phone. However, because there was a bit of a time delay with the TV feed, she didn't realize what was happening until a few seconds had already passed. Hence, her startling, sliding entrance.

Many debated Kelly's apparently stern demeanor with his kids, but there was an even bigger question: Was he wearing pants?

It's a TV tale so often told that news presenters don't bother wearing much beneath the table. Kelly insists he was wearing jeans. So there.

I wonder if, the next time Kelly appears on the BBC, it will be hyped as a media event. Surely, the channel can find some reason to talk to him when the Samsung Galaxy S8 is launched on March 29.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.