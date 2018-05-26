Battlefield 5 studio head: 'Female playable characters are here to stay'

"Player choice and female playable characters are here to stay."

That's the word from Oskar Gabrielson, the man in charge of EA's Battlefield games. For some reason, fans were mad that the new Battlefield V features women and minorities fighting on the front lines of World War II, despite the fact there's loads of historical precedent for both. For instance, one of the most celebrated snipers in history was Lyudmila Pavlichenko, a Russian sharpshooter credited with over 300 kills in WWII.

So today, Gabrielson addressed the controversy in a series of tweets, most prominently this one below:

First, let me be clear about one thing. Player choice and female playable characters are here to stay. pic.twitter.com/fvi9riUZDM — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) May 25, 2018

"We want Battlefield V to represent all those who were a part of the greatest drama in human history, and give players choice to choose and customize the characters they play with," he added.

We want Battlefield V to represent all those who were a part of the greatest drama in human history, and give players choice to choose and customize the characters they play with. — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) May 25, 2018

(via VentureBeat)