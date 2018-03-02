Venturebeat

A new Battlefield game is coming later this year for PCs and consoles, according to VentureBeat, which cites anonymous insider sources. The new EA game will reportedly focus on World War II, following the success of Battlefield 1, which lets players battle it out across Europe during World War I. VentureBeat also shared a leaked screenshot showing the name of the new game, Battlefield V.

This news comes at odds with rumors from December that said the next Battlefield game would be the third installment from a separate EA franchise, Battlefield: Bad Company.

Rumors aside, it's already been expected Battlefield would continue to explore historical wars, as it's widely known in the gaming world players started to get bored of the glut of modern combat games of a few years ago. Activision's Call of Duty franchise already backed off modern warfare games with last November's release of CoD: WWII, so it makes sense other top-tier developers would follow this trend.

