Barack Obama lists 2018 favorites: Black Panther, Annihilation, Cardi B

Most of us will never get to say we were a former president of the United States, but that doesn't mean we can't read books and watch movies like one. On Friday, former President Barack Obama revealed his favorite movies, books and songs for 2018.

Compiling the list "gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved," Obama wrote on Facebook. "It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers -- some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before."

Superheroes, Mister Rogers and alien invasions

Marvel's blockbuster superhero movie Black Panther and the documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor, based on the Mister Rogers, Neighborhood children's TV series, topped Obama's movie list.

Cerebral sci-fi thriller Annihilation, directed by Alex Garland and based on Jeff VanderMeer's book of the same name, also made Obama's must-see list.

More suggestions include BlacKkKlansman, Blindspotting, Burning, The Death of Stalin, Eighth Grade, If Beale Street Could Talk, Leave No Trace, Minding the Gap, The Rider, Roma, Shoplifters and Support the Girls.

Memoirs and history books

Obama's top book recommendation is his wife Michelle's recent best-selling autobiography, Becoming. "Obviously my favorite!" he wrote.

Tara Westover's Educated, a memoir about a young girl who, kept out of school, leaves her survivalist family and goes on to earn a Ph.D. from Cambridge University also made the list. (Bill Gates added the book to his own 2018 most-recommended reading list).

Other books Obama read this year include:

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die by Keith Payne

Factfulness by Hans Rosling

Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner

A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong'o

A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul

How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti

The Return by Hisham Matar

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen

The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes

Of the books that came out in 2018 specifically, Obama enjoyed reading: American Prison by Shane Bauer

Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault

Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday

Feel Free by Zadie Smith

Florida by Lauren Groff

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight

Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark

There There by Tommy Orange

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

Getting down with Obama's favorite tunes

Obama enjoyed a range of rap, jazz and popular hits during the year. Some of his top picks: