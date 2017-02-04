Bandcamp gets indie music in tune with ACLU donations

Dozens of record labels and hundreds of artists have announced they'll be donating all of Friday's proceeds from purchases on Bandcamp.com to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The nonprofit organization has seen donations flood in as it spearheads opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily restricting entry into the US by refugees and by people from seven Muslim majority countries. On Thursday, Twitter employees donated $1.59 million to the ACLU, following contributions from other high-profile Silicon Valley heavyweights in recent days.

Bandcamp's founder and CEO, Ethan Diamond, said that he is a descendant of immigrants himself and that his company would be donating 100 percent of its share of the proceeds.

"We at Bandcamp oppose the ban wholeheartedly, and extend our support to those whose lives have been upended," Diamond wrote in a blog post.

In addition, over 400 artists and labels announced they would be donating their proceeds from Friday's Bandcamp sales to the ACLU.

Bandcamp is a digital music store that offers releases from indie labels such as Sub Pop, Domino, Merge and Epitaph, as well as independent artists including Sufjan Stevens and They Might Be Giants.

