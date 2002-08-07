Baldur maker gets into role for Xbox

Canadian game developer BioWare, creator of popular role-playing games "Baldur's Gate" and "Neverwinter Nights," announced it is working on two new original games, one for the PC and the other for Microsoft's Xbox. In addition, BioWare is currently wrapping up work on "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," a role-playing game scheduled to appear late this year in a PC version and in early 2003 on the Xbox.